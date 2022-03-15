The company's German customers can buy, together with the modules, CO2 certificates so that the products are completely neutral. According to the manufacturer, the additional costs are about €11 per module.From pv magazine Germany German solar module manufacturer Solarwatt if offering its customers in Germany the possibility of buying CO2 certificates together with its glass-glass modules. Solar and sustainabilityVia the UP Initiative, pv magazine is diving deep into the topic of what it means to be truly sustainable in the solar industry; looking at what is already being done, and discussing ...

