Warrants of series TO4 B were subscribed to approximately 80 percent and Terranet AB receives approximately SEK 6.40 million

Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO4 B, which were issued during the second quarter of 2021. In total, 11,436,473 warrants of series TO4 B were exercised, corresponding to approximately 80 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO4 B, for subscription of 11,436,473 B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.56 per B-share. Terranet will receive approximately SEK 6.40 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B.

Background

The subscription period for exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B took place from February 28, 2022, up to and including March 11, 2022. The subscription price per B-share for exercising the warrants of series TO4 B was set to SEK 0.56.

In total, 11,436,473 warrants of series TO4 B were exercised for subscription of 11,436,473 B-shares, meaning that approximately 80 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO4 B were exercised for subscription of B-shares.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA), pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted to B-shares within approximately three (3) weeks.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B, the number of shares in Terranet increases by 11,436,473 shares, from 314,852,930 (consisting of 1 133 263 A-shares och 313 719 667 B-shares) to a total of 326,289,403 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 114,364.73 from SEK 3,148,529.30 to SEK 3,262,894.03.

For existing shareholders who did not exercise any warrants of series TO4 B, the dilution amounts to approximately 3.51 percent of the number of shares and approximately 3.49 percent of the number of votes.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For further information about Terranet, please contact:

Thomas Falkenberg, CFO

Tel: +46 703 360 346

E-mail: thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on March15, 2022, at 15.30 CET.

Terranet AB

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.





