The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Latvia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you are interested in the regulatory regimes concerning e-cigarettes in Latvia, this updated report is for you. Since Latvia transposed the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) in 2016, it has submitted new regulations and is currently working to implement further changes. A proposed flavour ban is currently promoted by one ministry but opposed by another.

Overall, the government is trying to create a regulatory framework similar to that of its neighbours Estonia and Lithuania. This report details, with links to many original documents, the current regulations in place, including usage, age restrictions, ingredients, notifications, advertising, health warnings, taxation and sanctions, as well as possible future amendments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Latvia: the basics

4 National regulatory landscape

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Public usage

10 Advertising and marketing

11 Taxation

12 Enforcement

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juk959

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006012/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900