The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Austria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report shows how Austrian regulation on tobacco and e-cigarettes is being developed and extended, covering all aspects of law from product and labelling and packaging restrictions, to advertising, notification and public usage.
Retailable quantities of e-cig liquids are controlled and products and ingredients must be notified by specific times of the year.
Details of selected relevant law cases are included in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Austria: the basics
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail channel restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Taxation
13 Enforcement
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
