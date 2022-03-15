Global Demand of Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size & Share to Hit USD 50.12 Billion by 2028, at 7% CAGR Growth: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is slated to cross USD 50.12 Billion By 2028, as per new research study by Zion Market Research Private Limited. It earned USD 28.11 Billion in 2021 and will register CAGR of about 7% in 2022-2028. Additionally, growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market over forecasting timespan is subject to rise in awareness about health & fitness among individuals. Apart from this, increase in tobacco consumers and surge in aging population will embellish size of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. Technological breakthroughs in diagnosis and treating of strokes will push expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics industry. Rise in stress levels and hectic work schedule as well as tight deadlines at workplace has culminated into massive incurrence of stroke in individuals, thereby driving market trends. Onset of COVID in 2019 resulted in lockdowns and increase in unemployment due to company closures leading to job losses. This translated into surging levels of stress among individuals leading to strokes, thereby leading to huge demand for stroke diagnostics & therapeutics activities.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market- By Type (Diagnostics and Therapeutics) and By Application (Ischemic Stroke and Hemorrhagic Stroke): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022-2028." into their research database.

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Overview

Attack on brain is referred as stroke and it is caused due to reduction of blood supply to brain. This has resulted in brain not getting appropriate proportion of oxygen causing brain cells to die. Increase in people prone to stokes will steer expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics industry. There are three kinds of stroke including ischemic, transient ischemic attacks, and hemorrhagic. In first kind, i.e. ischemic stroke, flow of blood to brain is reduced in arteries owing to narrowed & blocked blood vessels. Hemorrhagic stroke is due to brain arteries leaking or bursting. However, transient ischemic attacks interrupt temporary blood flow to brain for shorter period. Diagnosis of stroke includes MRI scanning, ultrasound, CT scan, echocardiogram, and cerebral angiogram. The treatment or therapeutics part include intake of aspirin, anticoagulants, and antiplatelets.

Industry Dynamics:

Drivers: Rise in health awareness and surge in cases of diabetes will boost expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. A massive increment in tobacco consumers and a huge rise in aging populace prone to stokes will steer market growth.

Restraints: Huge diagnosis & treatment costs and improper compensation policies can hinder growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Huge diagnosis & treatment costs and improper compensation policies can hinder growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. Opportunities: Technological breakthroughs in diagnosis & therapeutics sector have resulted in effective treatment of stroke, thereby creating new growth avenues for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Technological breakthroughs in diagnosis & therapeutics sector have resulted in effective treatment of stroke, thereby creating new growth avenues for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. Challenges: Lockdown has resulted in shutdown of units manufacturing diagnostic equipment, thereby impacting import & export of this equipment across globe. This has posed a big challenge to growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Based on segment, stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market is segregated into diagnostics and therapeutics. Application Wise, the market is divided into ischemic stroke and hemorrhage stroke.

Diagnostics Segment to Contribute Majorly Towards Market Size Over 2022-2028

Segmental dominance over next six years can be attributed to product innovation in stroke management equipment along with rise in cases of chronic disorders such as diabetes and heart disorders.

Ischemic Stroke Segment To Dominate Application Landscape By 2028

Surge in health consciousness among global population and rise in diabetics as well as tobacco consumers will drive segmental growth. Inflation in geriatric population susceptible to suffer from chronic disorders will drive market trends.

List of Key Players of Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market :

Siemens AG

Abbott Laboratories

Genentech Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Merck & Co.Inc.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market was valued approximately USD 28.11 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 50.12 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Asia Pacific Market is predicted to register highest CAGR in next six years.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market -

What are the key driving factors propelling the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Industry?

What segments does the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 28.11 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 50.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Genentech, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Merck & Co., Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/574

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Regional Insights:

North America To Account Majorly Towards Regional Market Size By 2028

Growth of regional market over forecast timespan is subject to rise in frequency of chronic disorders such as diabetes in countries such as the U.S. Apart from this, massive use of stroke diagnostic devices and easy access to upgraded healthcare amenities in region will steer regional market expansion. Presence of qualified healthcare service providers in sub-continent will embellish expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America.

In addition to this, Asia Pacific Market is predicted to register highest CAGR in next six years. The regional market surge can be attributed to availability of improved healthcare facilities, increase in number of ambulatory surgical centers, rise in number of hospitals equipped with new equipment, and new medical reforms. Breakthroughs in stroke management sector will accentuate regional market size. Countries such as Japan and China are likely to be major regional revenue contributors.

Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Ischemic Stroke

Hemorrhagic Stroke

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

