Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce that Hechem Nadjar will join the Company as Vice President of Business Development, to lead business development and sales across Europe.

Mr. Nadjar holds extensive experience in the oil gas and renewable energy industries, successfully deploying hydrogen and fuel cell technology solutions to market for TotalEnergies and Shell, where he served as Head of Partnerships Business Development (Clean Hydrogen), and Commercial Business Development Manager (Hydrogen), respectively. Over the past 9 years, Mr. Nadjar has focused on commercializing sustainable solutions in the renewable energy market and has played a key role in securing deals of high strategic importance.

"Hechem's appointment comes at a critical time for our company, as we revamp the distribution of our products, with an aim to increase the supply of our vast range of clean and reliable fuel cell solutions across Europe," said Advent's Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Kaskavelis.

"One of Advent's main goals is to positively contribute to global decarbonization efforts by offering solutions that significantly cut emissions and increase efficiency. Hechem will further strengthen these efforts, as his role will be key to spearheading joint development agreements for our fuel cell innovations in the transportation market. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Advent team and look forward to a successful collaboration," Dr. Kaskavelis added.

Hechem Nadjar stated, "I am proud and excited to be joining Advent as a partner in its mission for a cleaner safer world, through the utilization of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. I am eager to use my years of experience to bring Advent's current and future products to the European market, as well as to establish long-lasting and sustainable partnerships to speed this mission.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 100 patents issued, licensed, and pending for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions offering a flexible "Any Fuel. Anywhere." option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities' potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent's corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company's business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Advent's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

