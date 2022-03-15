Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CombinedX AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (128/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that CombinedX AB, company registration number 556923-1219, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that CombinedX AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 28, 2022. Short name: CX ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 16875492 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012065589 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 252486 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556923-1219 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.