15.03.2022
15.03.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CombinedX AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (128/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that CombinedX AB, company registration number
556923-1219, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that CombinedX AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be March 28, 2022. 

Short name:          CX           
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       16875492        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0012065589      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        252486         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556923-1219       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.
