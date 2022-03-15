Neeyamo Inc.: Neeyamo's SuccessIN - Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, Neeyamo's global payroll connector helps global organizations experience a streamlined, integrated HR and global payroll solution suite

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions today announced that its global payroll connector SuccessIN is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. SuccessIN integrates Neeyamo Payroll - Neeyamo's global payroll platform - with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution and facilitates the flow of data for processing global payroll to its customers worldwide. The connector eliminates the need for manual exporting and uploading of data files, which are often error-prone and time-consuming.

"Users of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Neeyamo Payroll will benefit greatly by receiving a feature-rich, pre-built and pre-tested global payroll connector that minimizes effort to a considerable extent, as opposed to manual integrations," said Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President - Strategy at Neeyamo. "Organizations that choose to deploy SAP SuccessFactors solutions can now integrate to a global payroll platform through SuccessIN, irrespective of their employee size and geographic spread. Over the years, Neeyamo has made significant strides in servicing the long-tail regions of multinational organizations in over 150 countries, therefore employee size - however small - will no longer be a challenge for organizations that are looking to deploy an integrated HR and payroll platform."

Neeyamo's native engines and pre-configured instances coupled with SuccessIN will help facilitate a reduced implementation window for transformation projects and further help organizations meet their desired goals. Furthermore, once the integration has been set up, the connector provides a fully automated and touchless exchange of data between the two systems.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading provider of global technology-enabled payroll and HR services to multinational and micro multinational companies worldwide. With a large team of professionals serving clients in more than 190 countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and portfolio of functionality-rich, state-of-the-art HR and payroll products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To learn more, visit www.neeyamo.com

