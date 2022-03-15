DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Is Expected To Witness Growth At A Minimal CAGR of 0.79% In The 7MM During The Study Period (2019-32)

The dynamics of the Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies along with the rise in the number of cases and healthcare spending across the world.

Key Takeaways from the Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market size is expected to reach USD 2,866 million by 2032.

by 2032. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total CABP incident cases is expected to be approx 6.9 million cases in the 7MM, which is further anticipated to increase by 2032.

cases in the 7MM, which is further anticipated to increase by 2032. Key Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia companies including Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals LLC, Shionogi Inc., Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc, Combioxin SA, Takeda, and others are having approved products for the treatment of patients affected with CABP and some of them are currently working to improve the treatment paradigm of CABP.

and others are having approved products for the treatment of patients affected with CABP and some of them are currently working to improve the treatment paradigm of CABP. The Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia therapies in the pipeline include CAL02, Cx611, and others.

and others. The key driver for the surge in Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market size is the rise in the number of incident cases in the 7MM.

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Overview

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) is a common, severe infection of the lung parenchyma. It is a leading cause of death in adults. It is one of the most common respiratory diseases among the various infections that cause sepsis. Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia most commonly caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in adults worldwide. Haemophilus influenzae andMycoplasma pneumoniae are two other common bacteria that cause Community-acquired Pneumonia (CAP). Chlamydia and mycoplasma pneumonia is frequently clinically indistinguishable from other types of pneumonia.

The CABP symptoms include malaise, chills, rigor, fever, cough, dyspnea, and chest pain. Coughing is usually productive in older children and adults but dry in infants, young children, and the elderly. Dyspnea is usually mild and exertional, and it is almost never present at rest.

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of CABP infection were approx 6.9 million cases in the 7MM which are anticipated to be increased by 2032.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of CABP incident cases in 2019.

The Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of CABP

Incident Cases of CABP based on Gender

Incident Cases of CABP based on Severity

Incident Cases of CABP based on Pathogens

Incident Cases of CABP based on Age

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market

Although the majority of patients with Community-acquired Pneumonia are treated empirically, but the best treatment option remains unknown. The antibiotics govern the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia treatment landscape. Nuzyra (omadacycline), Baxdela (delafloxacin), and Xenleta (lefamulin) are some of the drugs approved for the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia treatment. In addition, Recarbrio (Cilastatin/imipenem/relebactam), Fetroja (cefiderocol), Avycaz (ceftazidime-avibactam), Vibativ (telavancin), and Zerbaxa (ceftolozane + tazobactam) are among the drugs approved for hospital-acquired/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP).

Moreover, in individuals 18 years of age and older, a vaccine such as Vaxneuvance is recommended for active immunization to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Furthermore, Community-acquired Pneumonia treatment has become difficult due to changing safety profiles and efficacy of well-established antibiotics, as well as a lack of new therapeutic options.

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

CAL02: Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc/Combioxin SA

Cx611: Takeda

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Furthermore, the surge in the rise in the number of incident cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia will also contribute to the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market growth. In addition, the expected launch of drugs in the pipeline will fuel the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market size.

However, an already saturated market with various approved candidates and varying etiology of the disease will hinder the Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market growth. Furthermore, unreported and undiagnosed cases, as well as lack of awareness about the disease, might also serve as potential barriers for the Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market.

Scope of the Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Community-acquired Pneumonia Companies: Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals LLC, Shionogi Inc., Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc, Combioxin SA, Takeda, and others

Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals LLC, Shionogi Inc., Allergan, Eagle Pharmaceutical Inc, Combioxin SA, Takeda, and others Key Pipeline Therapies : CAL02, Cx611, and others

: CAL02, Cx611, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Community-acquired Pneumonia current marketed and emerging therapies

Community-acquired Pneumonia current marketed and emerging therapies Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Dynamics: Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market drivers and barriers

Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Community-acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement

