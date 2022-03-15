DJ AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY UCITS ETF DR (D) (PR1S) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2022 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 14/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.5551

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 261116

CODE: PR1S

ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 149267 EQS News ID: 1303271 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 15, 2022 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)