

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday recorded the lowest weekly average of Covid positive cases in nearly eight months.



The seven-day average of 33858 cases, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times, reflects the pace at which the pandemic is subsiding in the country. The weekly average dwindled by 47 percent within a couple of weeks.



With 39024 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded from across the country on Monday, the national total increased to 79,562,369, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 1155 deaths reporting on the same day, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 965,106. There is a 33 percent fall in Covid deaths in the last fortnight.



California reported the most number of cases - 8,706 - and casualties - 279.



27,901 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection, as per the New York Times latest tally. Hospital admissions reduced by 43 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 46 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 5003. 56,282,006 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 216,690,804 Americans or 65.3 percent of the eligible population have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.9 percent of people above 65.



44.3 percent of the eligible population, or 96,035,748 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



With 5365 more deaths reporting from across the globe on Monday, the number of lives lost due to Covid in the world has risen to 6,047,249.







