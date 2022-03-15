BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

15 March 2022



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2022 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 21 April 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 25 March 2022 (ex-dividend date is 24 March 2022). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 March 2022.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2639