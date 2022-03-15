Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 1Q 2022 Business Update



CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 2 p.m. (GMT) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862 or INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832