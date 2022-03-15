Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 28 February 2022
PR Newswire
London, March 15
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
15 March 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2022
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
