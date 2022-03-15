Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 15 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Westmount Minerals Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Westmount Minerals Corp. is a gold exploration company that maintains 100% interest in the (approximately 4,800 hectare) Douay East Property and the (approximately 3,700 hectare) Bell Gold Property, both located in the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the greater Abitibi Greenstone Belt region in the province of Quebec.

Les actions ordinaires de Westmount Minerals Corp., ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Westmount Minerals Corp. est une société d'exploration aurifère qui détient un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété Douay Est (environ 4 800 hectares) et la propriété Bell Gold (environ 3 700 hectares), toutes deux situées dans la zone de déformation Casa Berardi dans la grande région de la ceinture de roches vertes de l'Abitibi. dans la province de Québec.

Issuer/Émetteur: Westmount Minerals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): WMC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 18 234 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 758 400 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 96110R 10 5 ISIN: CA 96110R 10 5 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 16 mars/March 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 18 mars/March 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for WMC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.