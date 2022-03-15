Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) ("QPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 835,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company. Of this number, 640,000 have been granted to its directors and officers, 50,000 to one employee and 145,000 to three consultants.

For the directors, officers and one employee, each Option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share for a five-year period. The Options vest as follows: one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-third at the second anniversary of the date of grant. Options granted to the consultants are exercisable for a two-year period and will vest immediately. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee

James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Sakami project and advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

