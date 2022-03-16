Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - AONMeetings has launched a Web Conference solution this year in order to compete against the likes of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Microsoft Teams. Founder Dwight Reed developed and launched the platform to penetrate an industry that has been monopolized by a few key players. But he sees that the market is ripe for opportunities where a more cost-effective, features-rich solution can provide a solid alternative for users.





AONMeetings Image 1

In a world where security is paramount, AONMeetings has developed a web-based conferencing solution that includes a range of security integrations to modernize the solution.

AONMeetings offers 8 layers of security. Secure video conferencing software from the provider uses end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) video conferencing, which ensures the privacy of all participants. The security provided by this type of encryption is made up of two components: Data Transport Layer Security (DTLS), which is a communications protocol used to prevent message forgery, tampering, and eavesdropping. Secure Real-Time Protocol (SRTP) is another component, which protects real-time streaming data - specifically audio and video, encrypting data, and authenticating messages.

Secure video conferencing is covered by E2EE on all levels, from an overarching infrastructure to the security of conference rooms, cameras, microphones, and call setup (signaling) - as well as any other endpoints that clients may access.

AONMeeting's platform has been designed to allow users to hold meetings worldwide and actively work with doctors, lawyers, and other professionals whose information must be protected. It is built on the trust of people who are driven by customer service.

"We were doing virtual conferences for corporations and using Zoom, which was very expensive, and also didn't have all the features needed to produce a high-quality virtual conference. So we decided to put together a platform that was more reasonably priced and business friendly so that small businesses, as well as large businesses, could still participate and grow their businesses," said CEO Dwight Reed.

Despite comprehensive security integrations, the provider has gone one step further by providing "Do's" and "Don'ts" and other best practices on the company's website to ensure users get the most out of their experience. At the same time, clients can maintain the peace of mind that their data is not at risk of being compromised by unruly intrusion threats that are becoming more prevalent in small and medium business environments that use web conferencing software.

AONMeetings has a personal touch with its customers and is looking for new ways to expand its business' growth. The provider has white labeling for enterprise customers, screen-share and live streaming from the platform to broadcast anywhere. Users are able to show their employees what they should be seeing directly and utilize annotations on videos to help understand the subject at hand. In addition, this user-friendly alternative offers live streaming to any platform, and a whiteboard feature to add detail to any page. "Que smart" summary automatically provides transcripts of sessions, and the option to record is available so that clients never lose an idea or access to recent meetings.

For the Business Pro plan, which lists for $16.99 per month, users can connect with their teams and expand their business in a safe, inexpensive manner. Besides security, users have access to features such as content popups, instant joins, custom branding, UI themes, and multi-camera broadcasts - which are unique inclusions compared to other players.

In order to bring potentially 30,000 users to the platform, AONMeetings is looking forward to collaborating with companies in the UK in order to expand further by embracing an aggressive go-to-market strategy. That strategy entails allowing affiliates to offer the AONMeeting platform under the banner of a white-labeled product to their customers. With these innovative features, AONMeeting plans to compete on the highest level with the current industry leaders.

