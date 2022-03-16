Purple Quarter: Bespoke CTO Search Firm Expands its Operations to Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech leadership search firm Purple Quarter today announced its foray into the Southeast Asia market to address the technology talent gap in the region. The Bangalore-based firm currently is in the process of setting up an entity in Singapore and has received the initial nod from the Ministry.

Southeast Asia's technology start-ups had a combined valuation of $340 billion as of last year and that figure is estimated to grow more than threefold by 2025, according to Jungle Ventures, a VC firm. Purple Quarter aims to capitalize on this trend by being the strategic tech talent scouting firm for these companies with their upcoming Singapore office.

Commenting on the expansion, Roopa Kumar , Founder & CEO of Purple Quarter shared, "As a company, we have been closely monitoring SEA's booming startup landscape to solve gaps that organizations face locally in finding suitable Tech Leaders. We already have several regional companies expressing the need for leadership hiring assistance and the entry in SEA is only the natural progression. Today, I am beyond thrilled to announce our operations in Southeast Asia with our upcoming Singapore office. It is a small but vital step in our larger journey of becoming the go-to Tech Head Search Partner globally."

Once established, the company's Singapore office will act as the doorway for its operations in the diverse SEA region and cater to clients' needs in a more efficient process. Having successfully closed 65+ Tech Head roles in just 4 years, Purple Quarter has catered to numerous companies across FinTech, EdTech, Healthcare, SAAS, InsurTech and other verticals. SEA's burgeoning FinTech industry and the explosion of startups in the region make it ideal for Purple Quarter to act as the bridge between tech talent and startups with its expertise and wide talent pool.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early-stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, ACKO, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company, and many more.

