In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels: AZE) has received the following transparency notification.
- Transparency notification from Schroder plc
Summary of the notification
Schroder plc has announced on March 11, 2022, that on March 9, 2022, it held 7,197,939 shares in Azelis Group NV. On the basis of the denominator of 233,846,153 shares, this holding represents 3.08% of the shares.
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Schroders plc
1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU
Date on which the threshold is crossed
9 March 2022
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
233,846,153
Notified details
|
A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to
Not linked to
Schroders plc
0
0,00%
Schroder Investment Management Limited
7.155.891
3,06%
Schroder Co. Limited
1.375
0,00%
Schroders (C.I.) Limited
2.599
0,00%
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited
31.161
0,01%
Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited
6.913
0,00%
Subtotal
7.197.939
3,08%
TOTAL
7.197.939
0
3,08%
0,00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Settlement
Schroder Investment Management Limited
CFD
4.825
0,00%
cash
TOTAL
4.825
0,00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7.202.764
3,08%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Schroders plc
Additional information
Not provided.
The full transparency notifications can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis (ticker: AZE; ISIN: BE0974400328) is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than +51,000 customers, supported by +2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
