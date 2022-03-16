Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels: AZE) has received the following transparency notification.

Transparency notification from Schroder plc

Summary of the notification

Schroder plc has announced on March 11, 2022, that on March 9, 2022, it held 7,197,939 shares in Azelis Group NV. On the basis of the denominator of 233,846,153 shares, this holding represents 3.08% of the shares.

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Schroders plc 1 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU

Date on which the threshold is crossed

9 March 2022

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

233,846,153

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Schroders plc 0 0,00% Schroder Investment Management Limited 7.155.891 3,06% Schroder Co. Limited 1.375 0,00% Schroders (C.I.) Limited 2.599 0,00% Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited 31.161 0,01% Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited 6.913 0,00% Subtotal 7.197.939 3,08% TOTAL 7.197.939 0 3,08% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights

that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised % of voting rights Settlement Schroder Investment Management Limited CFD 4.825 0,00% cash TOTAL 4.825 0,00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7.202.764 3,08%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder International Holdings Limited

Schroder Investment Management Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroder Co. Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroders (C.I.) Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited



Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder International Holdings Limited

Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Additional information

Not provided.

The full transparency notifications can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis (ticker: AZE; ISIN: BE0974400328) is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than +51,000 customers, supported by +2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006333/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com