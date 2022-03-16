- (PLX AI) - EQT takes the next step on its strategic journey - joins forces with Baring Private Equity Asia, creating a scaled active ownership platform in Asia.
- • EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for total consideration of EUR 6.8 billion
- • The private markets investment firm in Asia has EUR 17.7 billion of assets under management
- • The combination is expected to be immediately high single digit accretive to EQT's EPS
- • Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022
EQT AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de