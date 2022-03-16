- (PLX AI) - Inditex FY revenue EUR 27,700 million vs. estimate EUR 27,600 million.
- • FY gross margin 57.1% vs. estimate 57.3%
- • FY EBITDA EUR 7,200 million vs. estimate EUR 7,300 million
- • FY net income EUR 3,200 million
- • Expects stable gross margin in 2022
- • Online sales are expected to exceed 30% of total sales by 2024
- • Sees 2022 capex EUR 1.1 billion
- • Says expect selective gross space growth in the coming years with highly differentiated, fully integrated, digital and sustainable stores
- • Gross space growth will take place through new openings, enlargements and relocations
- • Following the near completion of the store optimisation plan 2020-2021 says expect a neutral space contribution in 2022
