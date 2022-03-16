Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

First Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.3p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2022 (2021: 8p per share).

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 1 April 2022. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 31 March 2022.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Thursday, 21 April 2022.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2022.

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

16 March 2022