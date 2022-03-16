Azure Power has switched on a 300MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corp. of India for about $0.03/kWh over a period of 25 years.From pv magazine India New Delhi-based renewables developer Azure Power Global has announced the full commissioning of a 300MW solar project that it secured from Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). The project, which is located in the Bhadla region of Rajasthan, will supply power to SECI over a period of 25 years at a tariff of INR 2.58 ($0.03) per kilowatt-hour. Azure Power, which is listed on the New York Stock ...

