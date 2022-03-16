- (PLX AI) - Andritz to rebuild PM2 press section at Burgo Group, Avezzano, Italy.
- • Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|41,580
|42,180
|08:40
|41,680
|41,960
|08:40
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:16
|Andritz Gets Press Section PM2 Order in Italy
|(PLX AI) - Andritz to rebuild PM2 press section at Burgo Group, Avezzano, Italy.• Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|PIR-News: Andritz, Wienerberger, startup300 ...
|Andritz hat ein Hochleistungs-Druckzerfaserungssystem bei Guangxi Guoxu Dongteng in China in Betrieb genommen. Das Druckzerfaserungssystem verfügt laut Andritz über eine Faserkapazität von 45 Tonnen...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Andritz-Deal, Wienerberger-Aktienkäufe, Research zu RBI, Erste, Porr, Lenzing
|Mo
|Andritz nimmt Druckzerfaserungssystem bei Guangxi in China in Betrieb
|Andritz hat ein Hochleistungs-Druckzerfaserungssystem bei Guangxi Guoxu Dongteng Wood-based Panel Co. Ltd., Provinz Guangxi, China, erfolgreich in Betrieb genommen. Das hochmoderne Druckzerfaserungssystem...
► Artikel lesen
|So
|21st Austria weekly - Fabasoft, Zumtobel, Andritz ...
|Fabasoft: The long-time Managing Board member and co-founder of Fabasoft AG Leopold Bauernfeind today informed his Managing Board colleague Dipl. Ing. Helmut Fallmann and the Chairman of the Supervisory...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ANDRITZ AG
|41,980
|+2,19 %