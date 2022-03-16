DJ SWEF: Notice of Full Year Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")

Notice of Full Year Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF" or "the Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce that it will report its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

There will be a video conference call for sell-side analysts at 9.30am on the day of results. Please contact Buchanan at starwood@buchanan.uk.com to register.

For further information please contact:

Apex Fund & Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost +44 (0)203 5303 630 Starwood Capital Duncan MacPherson +44 (0) 20 7016 3655 Jefferies International Limited Stuart Klein +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Neil Winward Gaudi Le Roux Buchanan Helen Tarbet Henry Wilson +44 (0) 07788 528143 Hannah Ratcliff

Notes to editors

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

