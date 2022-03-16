Vimian Group acquires veterinary allergy business in the UK

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Vimian Group has acquired the veterinary allergy division of AvactaGroup plc in the UK, to strengthen Vimian's position within veterinary allergy diagnostics and treatments in the UK. The business had revenues of GBP 1.6 million in 2021.

Vimian Group's Specialty Pharma segment Nextmune has acquired the veterinary allergy division, Avacta Animal Health, from AvactaGroup plc. Avacta Animal Health provides veterinary allergy diagnostic solutions through its laboratory in Wetherby (UK) and re-sells Nextmune's immunotherapy products to veterinary clinics across the UK. The business division also provides testing kits to veterinary laboratories in other European countries. The acquisition is a carve-out from AvactaGroup plc, a UK-based company focused on diagnostic solutions for human health.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens Nextmune's competitive position in the UK. With our own laboratory for veterinary allergy diagnostics in the country and a full-service offering covering all veterinary dermatology needs, we see significant opportunities to accelerate sales and improve customer experience in the UK. The cross-selling opportunities via this business existing customer base as well as the increased laboratory capacity for Nextmune are also key components in driving incremental growth, says Magnus Kjellberg, CEO of Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment Nextmune.

Avacta Animal Health will be integrated into Nextmune UK, led by Country Manager Cathy Gurney. The acquisition was consolidated into Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment on 15 March, 2022.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 600 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

