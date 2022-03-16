

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust Plc (WTAN.L) on Wednesday reported profit before taxation of 264.66 million pounds for the full year, higher than 48.16 million pounds a year ago, particularly helped by gains on investments.



Profit for the year increased to 262.74 million pounds or 34.12p per share from 45.89 million pounds or 5.45p per share in the prior year.



Investment income rose to 37.44 million pounds from 36.08 million pound a year ago.



Total income, including investment income and gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss increased to 284.5 million pounds from 91.24 million pounds last year.



NAV per share as at 31 December 2021 was 267.4p compared with 236.0p a year ago.







