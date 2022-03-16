Bruynzeel helps with cultivation of vegetables in buildings in Paris

PANNINGEN, Netherlands, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruynzeel Storage Systems, the European market leader in space-saving storage systems, supplies the French company Champerché with mobile storage systems for the cultivation of vegetables in vacant buildings. It concerns a former parking garage of 1,300m2 in a western suburb of Paris (Sartrouville). Aromatic herbs, vegetables and fruit are grown here. Vertical farming makes it possible to grow almost any type of crop indoors, anywhere in the world. The long-term goal is to help the Paris region become self-sufficient by growing high-quality fresh food that is sustainably grown. The 'vertical farm' in Paris has now been put into operation.

Vertical farming promising

Cultivation of crops in buildings and in several layers one above the other is also known as vertical farming. These closed and controlled environments ensure stable conditions where crops are grown using advanced cultivation methods.. In this way, 90% less water and much less land area is needed (10-20x less) than with traditional agriculture. In addition, there is no pollution of the soil and air: the use of pesticides is unnecessary. Moreover, by producing locally in cities (urban farming), much less polluting transport movements are required.

Champerché is a French company that has been focusing on urban agriculture through vertical farming since its foundation in 2017. Bruynzeel supplies Champerché with the storage systems for the stackable and portable hydroponic systems. The use of mobile racks guarantees a higher yield per m². These systems are designed specifically to accommodate the plants, water and ventilation systems.

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO of Bruynzeel: "Growing crops via vertical farming offers many advantages. Growing crops in several layers one above the other in buildings allows sustainable, efficient and fully controlled cultivation. In many cities, a large number of commercial buildings and offices are empty. Utilizing these buildings through vertical farming creates a safe, healthy and sustainable way to provide the rapidly growing population of cities with locally produced fresh food. We would like to contribute with our systems to the rapid growth of this form of local and sustainable horticulture by heavily reducing the footprint. We call this "Creating space for a healthy planet."

Storage systems excellently usable for vertical farming

Due to their robustness and efficient use of space, Bruynzeel's storage systems are ideally suited for vertical farming. By adding mesh shelves, LED lighting and a water distribution system to a mobile storage system, the vertical farming systems can be made operational quickly at relatively low costs. The use of movable storage systems in a conditioned space is essential for a high yield per m².

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the market leader in the European market for intelligent and space-saving storage systems in the archive, library and museum segment. The company from Panningen (North Limburg) is also growing rapidly in storage solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, industry, retail, urban farming and hospitals. Space is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive internationally. With the help of space-saving and mobile storage systems, the creation of space can be realized much cheaper, faster and more sustainably than by new construction of buildings.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel group that grew into an internationally leading manufacturer of bathrooms, doors, cabinets, kitchens, floors and pencils. Bruynzeel Storage Systems has been privatized since the 1980s. With its 'best-in-class' production process, it is able to realize storage systems with a high-quality design and quality within the fastest production and delivery times. Since 2021, its own business activities have been climate neutral and Bruynzeel is a leader in sustainability.

In addition to its own offices in Europe and the United States, the company operates through an extensive network of distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia and Asia. All systems are produced in the factory in Panningen. The company has more than 200 employees and each Bruynzeel storage solution is designed and based on the specific needs of the customer.

Since August 2021, the Dutch private equity firm Gilde Equity Management (GEM) has had a majority stake in the company. With Gilde's support, Bruynzeel can accelerate the execution of its international growth strategy by growing in existing and new geographic markets, developing new promising segments and strengthening its leading position in sustainable products and processes. Targeted acquisitions in key geographies and segments are part of the growth strategy.

Website: www.bruynzeel-storage.com