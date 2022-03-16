Social Justice International today launched a public appeal for emergency funding on its sojustinternational website, supporting traumatised Ukrainian children and families

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Justice International, a UK based non-profit specialising in mental health and social support, is preparing to deploy teams of staff and volunteers to the borders of Ukraine. They will be working with national authorities, embassies, consulates, the United Nations, NGO's and local partners. The focus of assistance:

Mental health and emotional support for children and families who have experienced trauma, conflict, displacement, separation.

Specialist support for families with children with disabilities, Special Educational Needs

Information, advice and guidance support for families

Online emergency support and counselling for British, Irish and Commonwealth expats unable to leave Ukraine

Doctorate level experts in Youth Justice & Education, available to assist families

Essential humanitarian aid

Bereavement counselling

Dr Patrick Tierney Chief Executive of Social Justice International said today;

"Families, including many with small children are fleeing Ukraine in sub -zero temperatures under shelling and gun fire. These families are fleeing with only basic clothes and food they can carry. Many are having to walk for days to reach neighbouring countries for safety. We have to play our part in bringing help and support to these people as quickly as possible."

It is estimated that in the coming weeks 5 million people in Ukraine will flee the conflict, mostly women and children. Many United Kingdom, Irish and Commonwealth citizens living, working or studying in Ukraine with their families also need support and help.

To donate to Social Justice International's - Emergency Fund Appeal visit:

www.sojustinternational.org

Social Justice International CIC is a non-profit, Community Interest Company, Limited by Guarantee, Registered in England and Wales No.9735038

Basepoint Centre, Shearway Road, Folkestone, Kent, England,

Registered with the Funding Regulator's Office.

Registered with Community Interest Companies Regulator.

3 Directors are British, Canadian and Hungarian (who have Ukrainian relatives (the British and Canadian Directors)

We have individuals (such as Dr Tierney) with years of experience providing trauma counselling for vulnerable children and adults in UK for Police (victims) Local Authorities and DWP

We already have willing volunteers in the UK and countries bordering Ukraine, but we are actively recruiting volunteers on the website, especially those with language skills.