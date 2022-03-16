Fact.MR: Sales of Third Party Logistics to Increase by 7.6% Amid Growing Expansion of E-Commerce and SMEs

Third Party Logistics Market to Surpass US$ 2,144 Bn in the Wake of Burgeoning Trading Activities

In the latest market report, Fact.MR explicates the latest developments and opportunities & challenges influencing the growth in the third party logistics market. It also comprehensively covers the historical and future forecast data for the upcoming decade analyzing recent developments across leading segments including transport, service, end-use, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall sales of third party logistics market are estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,144 Bn, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2032. Penetration of smart technologies and growing awareness regarding e-commerce is projected to increase the sales.

On account of this, the global third party logistics market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022. Surging industrial activities and improving domestic & foreign trade for efficient transport and storage systems is likely to create the growth opportunities for the market.

In addition to this, requirement of essential medicines, vaccines coupled with rising focus on outsourcing logistics activities is projected to boost the sales of third party logistics in the healthcare industry.

For instance, the 'Make in India' project initiated by the Government of India in is pushing the adoption of third party applications and online retailers. This is predicted to boost the demand for third party logistics over the next few years.

Additionally, third party logistics services are extensively used among the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) owing customs rules & regulations for efficient handling of supply chain activities. This will, in turn, offer new growth prospects for the market.

Moreover, the growing importance of cold storage systems during the transportation of perishable foods and drugs & chemicals is anticipated to create prolific growth opportunities for the market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 955 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 1,031 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 2,144 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.6%

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific third party logistics market is projected to exhibit growth at 10% CAGR owing to the growing focus on transportation and logistics infrastructure.

third party logistics market is projected to exhibit growth at 10% CAGR owing to the growing focus on transportation and logistics infrastructure. North America is expected to account for 40% of the overall market share in 2022, with the U.S. leading the growth.

is expected to account for 40% of the overall market share in 2022, with the U.S. leading the growth. Based on service, the domestic transportation management (DTM)segment is anticipated to hold 32% share through 2032.

In terms of end-use, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to account for 24% of the revenue share in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and internet of things in the third party logistics will increase the sales in the market.

Rising focus on the reduction of shipping cost, management during seasonal variations, reducing dependency on company assets, and timely delivery management will drive the market.

Restraints:

Lack of control of the manufacturers on logistics and monitoring operations at the warehouse is likely to impede the growth of market.

Disruption of transportations and delays in customs clearance might inhibit the sales of third party logistics.

Stringent government rules and regulations associated with the shipping activities is projected to hamper the adoption of third party logistics in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

As per Fact.MR, the market is moderately fragmented. Tier-1 players including Atlas Copco, Edwards, and Gardner Denver will hold majority of market share through 2022.

Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their global presence. Furthermore, to secure their position in the market, leading manufacturers are advancing their product lines through establishing manufacturing facilities.

For instance,

January 2022 : CEVA Logistics planned to expand its business in Asia and Europe to launch new services and advance their existing services. The company is eyeing Turkey as it is already connecting Halkali Terminal and Duisburg in Germany using its own equipment. Similarly, the organization also provides a block train solution to connect Vietnam and Germany via China with weekly trips.

CEVA Logistics planned to expand its business in and to launch new services and advance their existing services. The company is eyeing as it is already connecting Halkali Terminal and Duisburg in using its own equipment. Similarly, the organization also provides a block train solution to connect and via with weekly trips. January 2022 : BJ's Wholesale Club partnered with Burris Logistics. This agreement supports procurement of the operations & assets of four distribution facilities and other private transportation fleets from the latter. The transactions made during the agreement still remains confidential and it is likely to help BJ's to acquire its own perishable supply chain.

BJ's Wholesale Club partnered with Burris Logistics. This agreement supports procurement of the operations & assets of four distribution facilities and other private transportation fleets from the latter. The transactions made during the agreement still remains confidential and it is likely to help BJ's to acquire its own perishable supply chain. January 2022 : Microsoft and FedEx launched a novel cross-platform logistics solution for e-commerce. This new plan is projected to strengthen the merchant competition in the e-commerce space through the enhancement of customer engagement and better shipping options.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Burris Logistics

CEVA Logistics

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

FedEx

DSV

BDP International

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Nippon Express

More Valuable Insights on Third Party Logistics Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global third party logistics market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the growth of technology in the third party logistics market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By End Use:

Automotive Third Party Logistics

Manufacturing Third Party Logistics

Healthcare Third Party Logistics

Retail Third Party Logistics

Other Third Party Logistics

By Transport:

Airway Third Party Logistics

Railway Third Party Logistics

Roadway Third Party Logistics

Waterway Third Party Logistics

By Service:

Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

Warehousing &Distribution (W&D)

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding

International Transportation Management (ITM)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Third Party Logistics Market Report

What is the expected growth rate of global third party logistics market during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

Which are the key factors driving the growth of global third party logistics market?

What was the market value of the third party logistics market in 2021?

Which region accounts for maximum share in the global third party logistics market?

What is the expected market size of the third party logistics market during the forecast period?

Who are the key players leading the global third party logistics market?

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market Trends: Global port and material handling equipment vehicle market is projected to expand owing to the growing advancements in the development of port infrastructure worldwide. Besides this, effective management of key services such as warehousing and distribution will create conducive environment for the growth of the market.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth: Demand for autonomous last mile delivery is surging owing to the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention. In addition to this, booming e-Commerce industry leading to advancements in delivery processes for providing better and efficient product delivery, is bolstering demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

Material Handling Equipment Tires Market Forecast: The global sales of material handling equipment tires are expected to spur owing to the growing number of warehouses on the back of increased retail operations. Furthermore, the increasing degree of export operations is projected to expand the transportation industry, which, in turn, will boost the demand for port and material handling equipment vehicle market.

