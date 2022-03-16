Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
Stuttgart
16.03.22
09:26 Uhr
0,054 Euro
-0,001
-0,93 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2022 | 09:05
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On the Change in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 16, 2022 to make changes in the observation status
applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). 

AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on March 16, 2022 has submitted its audited annual
report of 2020. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status
was supplemented on May 5, 2021 have ceased to exist. Also, the additional
reason for observation status applied on September 15, 2021 is removed. 

The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.