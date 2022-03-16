On the Change in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 16, 2022 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on March 16, 2022 has submitted its audited annual report of 2020. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on May 5, 2021 have ceased to exist. Also, the additional reason for observation status applied on September 15, 2021 is removed. The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.