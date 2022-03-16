

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group Plc (RPS.L) reported fiscal 2021 adjusted operating profit growth of 40% and margin improved to 5.9%, with all segments delivering improved margins. Fee revenue growth was 5% at constant currency as markets recovered from the global pandemic. Trading to date in 2022 is in line with management expectations, the Group said.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted profit before tax increased to 21.5 million pounds from 13.4 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.61 pence compared to 4.29 pence.



Statutory profit before tax was 12.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 31.3 million pounds, last year. Statutory profit per share was 2.14 pence compared to a loss of 12.83 pence.



Revenue for 2021 grew by 4% at constant currency to 560.4 million pounds. Fee revenue was 476.1 million pounds compared to 457.3 million pounds, last year.



The Board has declared a final dividend of 0.44 pence per share, which will be paid on 20 May 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register of members at the close of business on 22 April 2022.







