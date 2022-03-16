Anzeige
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for year 2021

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 16 MARCH 2022 AT 10.30

Eezy Plchas published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for year 2021

Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of the Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for year 2021. The documents are attached to this release.

The Financial Statements have been published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML format, and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an assurance report on the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it.

Eezy Plc has also published an annual review presenting the company's business. The review is available at the company's web pages.

https://sijoittajat.eezy.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Attachments

  • 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54-2021-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d790d78-9cce-45b8-9f06-ad38aafb862a)
  • Eezy_FinancialReview_2021_Eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b862a5f-aa8e-4b12-adf8-4e7ca6977340)
  • Eezy_corporate_governance_statement_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c0159e45-710a-43bc-bf7f-928c925345ec)
  • Eezy_remunerationreport_2021_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c03b4b8-d6be-470a-a4b1-63f94c1550c1)

