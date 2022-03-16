- (PLX AI) - Siemens says Bavaria procures first hydrogen train for pilot tests from mid-2023 on Bayerische Regiobahn routes.
- • The two-car hydrogen-powered trainset of the latest generation will be presented to the public in the spring of 2022
- • The train will be tested on the Augsburg-Füssen route, among others, beginning in mid-2023
- • Pilot operations in the rail network of Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB) are initially planned for 30 months
- • The train is expected to officially enter passenger service as of January 2024
SIEMENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de