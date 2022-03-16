DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 358.0559

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 143153

CODE: NRGW LN

ISIN: LU0533032776

ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 149313

