Mittwoch, 16.03.2022
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
Dow Jones News
16.03.2022 | 09:49
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.06

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175207

CODE: PAXG LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1220245556 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PAXG LN 
Sequence No.:  149325 
EQS News ID:  1303707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

