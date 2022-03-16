DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.3777
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 814200
CODE: SWIM LN
ISIN: LU1571051751
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 149334 EQS News ID: 1303725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303725&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 16, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)