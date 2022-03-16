DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 258.9854
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14969590
CODE: WLDD LN
ISIN: FR0010315770
