AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE (CH5) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE HEALTHCARE

DEALING DATE: 15/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 340.1754

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158406

CODE: CH5

ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 Sequence No.: 149401 EQS News ID: 1303865 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

