DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.2286

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406

CODE: CLEU LN

ISIN: LU2056738490

