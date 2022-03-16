DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.5033

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1582085

CODE: YIEL LN

ISIN: LU1812090543

