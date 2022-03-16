Centaur's FY21 results are ahead of our forecasts, showing 21% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%. This constitutes good progress towards management's MAP23 goals for FY23 revenues of £45m and adjusted EBITDA margins of 23%, both of which should be achieved under our modelled scenario, despite potential headwinds of rising costs. Iterative improvements in the client offering and a greater emphasis on cross-selling underpin the forecast top-line growth, funded from the cash-positive balance sheet. The valuation remains at a marked discount to peers.

