Mittwoch, 16.03.2022
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 
Stuttgart
16.03.22
10:30 Uhr
15,220 Euro
+0,240
+1,60 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2022 | 11:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2021

LONDON, March 16, 2022 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report online for the financial year ended November 30, 2021.

Highlights include:

  • A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
  • Business reviews from each division
  • Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety, environmental and people performance
  • 'Year in Review' film

You can also find a library of downloadable files including XBRL and EFES formats of the full report.

View the report (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/annual-report-2021/) online.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and
investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • SNL AR 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f05ae64f-1343-4b6f-803e-5b03aac2177d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
