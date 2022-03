Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2021

LONDON, March 16, 2022 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report online for the financial year ended November 30, 2021.

Highlights include:

A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year

Business reviews from each division

Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety, environmental and people performance

'Year in Review' film

You can also find a library of downloadable files including XBRL and EFES formats of the full report.

View the report (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/annual-report-2021/) online.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Media Enquiries

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in

logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and

chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and

investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

