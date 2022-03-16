Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2021

LONDON, March 16, 2022 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report online for the financial year ended November 30, 2021.
Highlights include:
- A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
- Business reviews from each division
- Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety, environmental and people performance
- 'Year in Review' film
You can also find a library of downloadable files including XBRL and EFES formats of the full report.
View the report (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/annual-report-2021/) online.
For additional information please contact:
Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)
Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and
investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- SNL AR 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f05ae64f-1343-4b6f-803e-5b03aac2177d)