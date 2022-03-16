Global Brands Publications Limited: XTrend Speed wins two prestigious awards at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

XTrend Speed, has won the "Fastest Growing Online Forex Broker- Asia, 2022" and "Best New Forex Trading Platforms- Europe, 2022" for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in last quarter of 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. The XTrend Speed was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on XTrend Speed winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "With the sheer amount of development that XTrend Speed has done over the last year, it comes as no surprise to us that they have two of our prestigious awards. Entering into an extremely competitive market and defying all odds by growing so quickly, XTrend Speed has amazed us by it's ability to develop and grow. We wish them all the best in their future endevaours."

Commenting on winning the awards, Michael Rezaie, CEO and Managing Director, said, "XTrend Speed is always committed to lowering trade barriers to provide clients with opportunities to get involved in the financial markets. Since it established, XTrend Speed has won two prestigious awards: Fastest Growing Online Forex Broker and Best New Forex Trading Platform. But our team members never stop their steps of advance. They will develop and improve this platform continuously to offer clients better services and smooth trading experiences. Besides, we pay special attention to the technology development and the security of clients' funds. We are also striving to provide the latest and most comprehensive market news. As a representative of this platform, I truly appreciate you for choosing XTrend Speed as your broker and giving us long-term support."

About XTrend Speed

XTrend and XTrend Speed are high-efficiency app-based trading platforms available on iOS and Android.

XTrend was founded and launched in 2018, while the Xtrend Speed App was launched in 2020. Both Apps offer nano-trading capabilities and user-friendly market access to the investment in CFDs on Forex, Shares, Indices, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities across Europe. The Owners of each brand developed the Apps technology by listening to traders based on a deep emphasis on its fast problem-solving customer service.

XTrend's main research and development office is located in Limassol, Cyprus. In addition to legal entities registered in South Africa, Malaysia, China, and Cyprus supporting its research and development. XTrend is regulated by the CySEC authority in the EU and is authorized by the FSCA in South Africa (license no. 23497).

The XTrend Forex Trading App is available across Europe in English, Italian, Portuguese, French, German, and Spanish language editions. Its website is also available in these languages. XTrend is owned and operated by the parent company Rynat Trading Ltd. XTrend won the "Best Mobile Broker of the Year" Award in the AtoZ Markets Forex Awards 2020

In 2020, Rynat Capital (Pty) Ltd, an associate company of Rynat Trading Ltd, Cyprus, released XTrend Speed as a sister app expanding its offering of market access and other services to more than 140 countries worldwide. It has its registered head office in South Africa.

In October 2021, both XTrend brands had a combined total of 3,830,000 users worldwide.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

