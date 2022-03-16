- (PLX AI) - Equinor's decision to boost gas production this summer to help the EU reduce dependency on Russian imports may lead to a 10% increase in free cash flow per share for the Norwegian company, analysts at Carnegie estimated.
- • Equinor and its partners, together with Norwegian authorities, will use increased production permits to allow the high gas production from the Troll, Oseberg and Heidrun fields to be maintained through the summer months
- • Equinor has also decided to postpone turnarounds on the Oseberg field from May to September this year in order to accelerate production
- • This could lead to an 8% increase in gas production at Equinor this year, Carnegie said, with the result of a boost in EPS by 5% for the year
- • Equinor shares were up 1% in the early afternoon in Oslo
