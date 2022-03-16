Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market worth $25.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential & Non-Residential) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2021 to USD 25.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with increasing demand for clean drinking water, increasing water contamination, growing human population, growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment, and technological innovations in the water treatment industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131277828

Browse in-depth TOC on "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market"

216 - Tables

47 - Figures

214 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-131277828.html

In terms of value & volume, counter-top is estimated to lead the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2020

Based on device, counter-top units are projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Counter-top units are also known as on-counter filters. These filters sit on the counter and are directly connected to the faucet. They consist of a diverter, allowing users to switch between unfiltered and filtered water. Counter-top units operate on reverse osmosis as well as activated carbon technologies. These filters reduce contaminants, such as bacteria, dirt, chlorine, particulates, rust, lead, mercury, sediment, copper, benzene, cadmium, and cysts. The major advantage of counter-top units is that they do not require frequent filter changes. However, they require some plumbing. Counter-top units do not chill water, unlike pitcher water filters.

Residential is estimated to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2020.

By application, the residential sector is projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. The residential application mainly encompasses the use of point-of-use water treatment systems to produce potable water for domestic consumption. The residential water treatment application is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing need for treated drinking water, removal of unpleasant taste, odor, and discoloration, suspended solids, biodegradable organics, and pathogenic bacterial.

Reverse Osmosis is estimated to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2020.

By Technology, reverse osmosis is projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Reverse osmosis is a process of producing pure water through a semipermeable membrane, wherein the water is pumped at high pressure through this membrane, which separates inorganic minerals (such as radium, sulfate, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, nitrate, fluoride, and phosphorous), organic compounds (including pesticides), and other impurities from water. Usually, reverse osmosis systems are combined with a mechanical and activated carbon filter. The sand and large particles are removed by the mechanical filter first, and then after passing through the RO unit, the water is moved through the activated carbon filter for the removal of organic compounds. The RO water purifier can be of various types, such as wall-mounted or tabletop and under-the-sink or under-the-counter RO purifier.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131277828

The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the point-of-use water treatment systems market in term. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base. The growth of these industries is backed by the increasing public and private sector investments, increasing population, growing economy, and high disposable incomes of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. Growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in the region, during the forecast period.

Pentair PLC (UK), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (UK), LG Electronics (South Korea), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Best Water Technology AG (Austria), Toray Industries (Japan), amongst others, are the key players operating in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Merger & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the point-of-use water treatment systems market.

10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=131277828

Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-342.html

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg