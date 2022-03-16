DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2022 / 11:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/03/2022) of GBP56.93m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/03/2022) of GBP39.83m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/03/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 191.01p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 189.10p Ordinary share price 168.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (12.05)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.95p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV 0.47% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2021 to 15/03/2022

