Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Ships Nearly $500,000 Since Beginning of March Under Its Supply Agreement from an OEM Customer

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received and now successfully delivered an additional 700 units to an OEM customer for its innovative audio products and accessories for use in the K-12 education market.

This new release of order(s) under their current Blanket Purchase Order demonstrates the production capabilities of our US manufacturing facility in Arizona. This represents just one of the avenues that the classroom audio products are being well represented and recieved.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to work very closely with our OEM customers in order to meet or exceed their end customers' needs and timing. We have invested in shortening lead times and obtaining components in much larger quantities in order to ramp up the build time and sell through timeframe for these customers. Investing in our OEM division and our audio product line is part of our vast expansion plan."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

