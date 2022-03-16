Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.03.2022
16.03.2022 | 13:41
PGS ASA: PGS Annual Report 2021

PGS' 2021 annual report can be downloaded from www.pgs.com or www.newsweb.no.

The Company's 2021 annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no.

For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

Attachments

  • PGS Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b03455b-ea3c-4ea1-9068-52083b85b1fd)
  • 213800T66DRTE6O6BV87-2021-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/39e69368-cb5f-49df-9588-52f6a79897d3)

