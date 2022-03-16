

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada inflation data for February is due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the aussie. Against the euro, it held steady.



The loonie was worth 93.15 against the yen, 1.2699 against the greenback, 1.3970 against the euro and 0.9208 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.







